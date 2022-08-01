NEW DELHI: Nag Panchami is a day of traditional worship of 'nag' or snakes observed by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists across the country. On the occasion of Nag Panchami, people worship snake gods, as 'Nag' refers to a snake in Hindi. As per the Hindu calendar, the day dedicated to offering prayers to the snake god happens to be on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravan or Sawan (July/August). Usually Nag Panchami day falls two days after Hariyali Teej.



This year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 2, 2022, Tuesday. However, in places in Rajasthan and Gujarat, Nag Panchami is also marked on the dark half (Krishna Paksha) of the same month. As part of the festivities, a Naga or serpent deity made of silver, stone, wood, or a painting of snakes is given a reverential bath with milk and their blessings are sought for the welfare of the family.



Live snakes, especially cobras (genus Naja), are also worshipped on this day, especially with offerings of milk and generally with the assistance of a snake charmer.



As per drikpanchang, the Nag Panchami puja muhurat will begin at 05:43 am to 08:25 am.



Nag Panchami date: August 2, 2022

Nag Panchami puja muhurat: 05:43 am to 08:25 am

Nag Panchami puja duration: 2:42 hours

Panchami tithi begins: 05:13 am on Aug 02, 2022

Panchami tithi ends: 05:41 am on Aug 03, 2022



Nag Panchami puja mantra:

Sarve Naga: Priyantam me ye kechit prithvitale ।

Ye cha helimarichistha yantre divi sansthita:॥

Ye nadishu Mahanaga ye saraswatigaminah ।

Ye cha vapitadgeshu teshu sarveshu vai namah॥







Nag Panchami puja mantra:





Anantham Vasunki Sesham Padmanabham Cha Kambalam ।

Shankha Palam Dhritarashtra Taksham Kaliyam tatha ॥

Etani Nava Naamani Naganan Cha Mahatmanam ।

Saayankaale pathenityam praatkaale vishesatt:।

Tasya Vishbhayam Nasti Sarvatra vijayi bhaweta॥



Fasting is observed on this day and Brahmins are fed. The piety observed on this day is considered a sure protection against the fear of snake bite. At many places, real snakes are worshipped and fairs held. On this day digging the earth is taboo as it could kill or harm snakes which reside in the earth.



