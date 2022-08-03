Raksha Bandhan 2022 DATE: While brothers and sisters are all geared up for the Raksha Bandhan festival, this year there is a lot of confusion about the festival's date. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Sawan month. According to the Hindu calendar, this time Rakhi is being held on August 11. But due to the shadow of the Bhadra period on this day - an inauspicious time - some people have chosen to celebrate the Rakhi festival on August 12. If you are also confused about the date, let us tell you about the festival's auspicious time and date.

Rakshabandhan 2022: Date and auspicious time

The full moon date of Sawan month will start at 10:39 am on August 11 and will end on August 12 at 7.05 am. In such a situation, the festival of Rakhi will be celebrated on August 11. But again, on this day Bhadra Kaal will start in the morning itself and will end at 8.51 pm. So technically, Rakhi can be tied after that, which is why many people are celebrating on August 12. This is so because, in Hinduism, it is believed that no auspicious work is done after sunset. Therefore, many sisters won't prefer to tie rakhi on the night of August 11. So many will celebrate on 12. But remember, you need to tie rakhi on your brothers' wrist before 7.05 am on the morning of the 12th. "Traditionalists should observe on 12th morning as Raksha Bandhan is always celebrated on full moon day. A full moon tithi begins when the full moon starts from sunrise time itself; and 11th, technically it is not a full moon tithi," says astrologer Anupam V Kapil.

Tie Rakhi on August 11 at THIS time

According to astrology, Bhadra will remain for the whole day on August 11, so tying Rakhi during this time is not considered auspicious. But it is said that Rakhi can be tied during the time of Poonch Bhadra. Poonch Bhadra will start at 5:17 pm on August 11 and will last till 6.18 pm. It would be auspicious to tie rakhi during this period.