Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Know Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, And More

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, a day of great spiritual and religious significance in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on Friday, August 16, 2024. This auspicious day occurs during the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Shravana, which usually falls between July and August.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: August 16, 2024

Parana Time: 05:51 AM to 08:05 AM, August 17

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Putrada Ekadashi holds great significance due to its connection with the birth of a son and the fulfillment of religious duties. In Hindu tradition, having a son is highly valued for performing last rites and carrying on the family lineage. It is believed that fasting on Putrada Ekadashi can assist couples who desire to conceive a male child.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Puja Rituals

Cleanse Yourself: Start the day with a bath and put on fresh clothes.

Prepare Offerings: Collect items such as fruits, flowers, and a lamp for the puja.

Fasting: Maintain a complete fast from sunrise on August 16 until the Parana time on August 17. While some devotees choose to extend their fast through both Ekadashi and Dwadashi, this is not mandatory.

Morning Puja: After sunrise on August 16, conduct a special puja for Lord Vishnu. Light a lamp and present flowers and fruits as offerings.

Recite Prayers: Chant or recite hymns dedicated to Lord Vishnu, like the Vishnu Sahasranama or the Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Visit a Temple (Optional): If feasible, visit a temple and take part in the rituals specifically held for Putrada Ekadashi.

Charity and Donations: Donating to those in need and engaging in acts of charity are considered auspicious, as these actions amplify the spiritual rewards of fasting and worship.

Breaking the Fast (Parana): End your fast after sunrise on August 17, but be sure to avoid breaking it during the Hari Vasara period. The ideal time to break the fast is in the early morning (Pratahkal). If that's not possible, you may do so after midday (Madhyahna).

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is deeply important for those seeking Lord Vishnu's blessings for prosperity, especially in terms of having children. Devout observance of this Ekadashi is believed to bring significant spiritual benefits and help fulfill desires related to family lineage and divine favor.