It's Propose Day (February 8) today and if you want to express your love before your beloved, there can be no better day! This is Valentine's Week which began with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14. Let's check out some of the warm wishes and greetings that you can share with your beloved. Here are also movie quotes that are eternal hits and made us hopeful about love.

Propose Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings

I want to wake up next to you every day. Happy Propose Day!

Every day of my life is perfect because it starts and ends with loving you. Wouldn’t it be a perfect crime if I stole your heart and you stole mine? Happy Propose Day!

Ever since I met you, my world took a 360-degree turn for the better. Will you be by my side always? Happy Propose Day.

You make my days better and make me whole. Happy Propose Day!

Loving you has made me become a better person. I want to grow old with you. Happy Propose Day!

You are the answer to all my heartfelt prayers, my fulfilled wish, and my realised dream. Happy Propose Day!

On this special day, would you promise to be with me today and forever? Happy Propose Day!

Today, I want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me. Your presence makes my life better. Happy Propose Day!

Happy Propose Day! There isn't a second I don't think about you. I love you so much! Will you be mine forever?

You are the reason for every smile and success. I am always there for you! Happy Propose Day!

Propose Day 2023: Quotes From Movies That Make us go Weak in Knees

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” - When Harry Met Sally

“You are, and always have been, my dream.” - The Notebook

“I love how she makes me feel, like anything is possible or like life is worth it.” - 500 Days of Summer

“I love you. You complete me.” - Jerry Maguire

“After all… I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” - Notting Hill

“It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together.” - Sleepless in Seattle

“To me, you are perfect.” - Love Actually

“I wish I had done everything on earth with you” - The Great Gatsby

“I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” - Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

“I think I’d miss you even if we’d never met.” - The Wedding Date