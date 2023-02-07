Propose Day 2023: Take Inspiration from These Bollywood Movies for A Magical Proposal

Valentine's Day 2023 Propose Day: Thanks to all of Shah Rukh Khan's romantic movies, Bollywood and romance are often synonyms for each other. As Valentine's Day has begun, the world is taken over by love. February 8 is Propose Day, a day that is wholeheartedly celebrated. This is a golden opportunity for anyone to express their genuine affection to their significant one.

This day is not just for your lover to get on their knees and declare their love for you; it's also a chance to show how much your partner means to him or her.

You can draw inspiration from these popular Bollywood movie ideas to express your love this propose day, here

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

No one can best explain love than filmmaker Karan Johar. The movie's tagline was "Love is friendship." Everyone in the theatre was inconsolable during the movie's last moment, in which Shah Rukh Khan aka Rahul declared his love to Kajol aka Anjali, who was getting married to Salman Khan's character Aman.

2. Break ke Baad

The proposal scene in the 2010 movie Break Ke Baad starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan was very emotional. Imran printed a wedding card with Aliyah, portrayed by Deepika, already printed on it since he knew Aliyah would return and ask for him to marry her instead.

3. Sanam Teri Kasam

We all know the highly emotional and sentimental story of Saraswati aka Saru, her failed chance at marriage and her shocking diagnosis. But Inder has other plans and expresses his heartfelt love for her in the most basic and real way with all the things Saru used to run away from. After her death, Inder expresses his gratitude and a promise of eternal love amidst showers of flowers.

4. Tanu Weds Manu

Both editions displayed a very real proposal with the characters confessing their everlasting love and passion for each other. The moment Manu saw Tanu he was love-struck and later he married his crush because he confessed his love(with a little help from Tanu). In the second installation of the movie, Manu shares his real emotions with tomboy Kusum leading to a realistic proposal.

5. Desi Boyz

Jerry (Akshay Kumar) and Nikhil (John Abraham) are best friends who challenge each other often and in one such dare, Radhika (Deepika) becomes the challenge leading to the start of their romance with rather cheezy flirting.

6. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The ever-green airport proposal. Two friends were in a modern love story in the movie, but they were blind to each other's feelings. Who can forget the scene where Jai (Imraan Khan) went to the airport to express his love to Aditi (Genelia D'Souza)? He expressed his emotions in the song "Tera Mujhse Hai Pahle Ka Naata Koi."

7. Jannat

Another classic proposal from a Bollywood film is the one from the Bollywood movie Jannat, in which Emraan Hashmi kneels in the middle of the road to ask Sonal Chauhan to marry him. Even though this is one of the movie's highlights, copying this sequence would get you in trouble with the law. So add a safer twist to this shocking proposal.

8. Wake Up Sid

When Aisha (Konkana Sen Sharma) decides to get down on one knee to propose to her friend and roommate Sid (Ranbir Kapoor), making Wake Up Sid the first film to defy preconceptions. One of the best movie proposals has been shot along Mumbai's Marine Drive.

9. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Who can forget the most romantic proposal Bunny had made to Naina! No extravagant presents or expensive dinners are required; just knock on their door with their favourite chocolates in a ring box.