Vishwakarma Jayanti: 7 Lip-Smacking Bhog Recipes You Must Try At Home

Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja, is a day dedicated to honoring Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman in Hindu mythology. It is a significant festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm, especially in India. These sweet offerings not only please Lord Vishwakarma but also bring joy to those partaking in the celebration.

The festival, which falls on the last day of the Bengali month of Bhadra, often sees artisans and craftsmen paying their respects to Lord Vishwakarma for his blessings and guidance.

In addition to making these delicious sweets, devotees often adorn their workshops and tools with fresh flowers and incense sticks to seek divine inspiration and protection for their work. The festival also serves as a reminder of the importance of craftsmanship and the dedication it takes to create masterpieces.

Consider trying your hand at these sweet recipes to offer as prasad during the puja. Whether you're celebrating with family or in your workplace, these traditional sweets will undoubtedly add a touch of sweetness and warmth to your festivities.

Here, we present seven delectable sweet recipes to make your Vishwakarma Jayanti celebration even more delightful.

1. Besan Ladoo:

A classic Indian sweet, Besan Ladoo is loved by people of all ages. To prepare this treat, roast gram flour (besan) in ghee until it turns golden brown, then add powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts. Shape the mixture into small, round ladoos, and your offering is ready.

2. Sooji Halwa:

Sooji Halwa, also known as Rava Kesari, is a simple yet delightful dessert. Roast semolina (sooji) in ghee until it releases a fragrant aroma. Then, add sugar, water, and a pinch of saffron for that rich color. Garnish with nuts and serve warm.

3. Malpua:

Malpua is a traditional Indian pancake often associated with festivals. To prepare these sweet delights, make a batter with flour, milk, and sugar. Deep fry spoonfuls of the batter until golden brown and soak them in sugar syrup. Top with chopped pistachios and enjoy the crispy, syrupy goodness.

4. Coconut Ladoo:

If you're looking for a quick and easy sweet, Coconut Ladoo is an excellent choice. Mix desiccated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom powder. Shape into small rounds, and you have a coconutty treat ready to offer.

5. Gulab Jamun:

Gulab Jamun is a quintessential Indian dessert. Prepare soft, melt-in-the-mouth dumplings from khoya (milk solids) and flour. Deep fry them until golden brown and soak in rose-flavored sugar syrup. The result is a sweet, fragrant delight that's hard to resist.

6. Kheer:

Kheer, a creamy rice pudding, is a symbol of love and prosperity. Slow-cook rice in milk until it thickens, and then add sugar, cardamom, and a handful of chopped nuts. Garnish with rose petals or saffron strands for an extra touch of elegance.

7. Peda:

Peda is a popular sweet made from khoya and flavored with cardamom. Cook khoya until it thickens and then shape it into small, flat rounds. Top with pistachios or almonds for a delightful crunch.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is a time for reflection on the value of craftsmanship and artistry, and these sweet recipes are a delightful way to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Enjoy these treats with your loved ones as you pay homage to the divine architect, Lord Vishwakarma. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!