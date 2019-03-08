Viviana Mall’s 'ExtraordiNAARI' celebrates the very abled superwomen on wheelchair who are #Justlikeus

Mumbai, 7 th March 2019: Viviana Mall, India’s leading destination mall believes in ‘Celebrating Everyday’. Staying true to its promise of creating a unique experience for each of its customers, Viviana Mall, celebrated the abilities of Women on Wheelchair in the most extravagant way. In a genuine effort of creating an inclusive environment for each member of the society, Viviana Mall through its flagship platform ‘ExtraordiNAARI’, this women’s day, brought to light issues faced by women on wheelchair. The event organized in association with the Nina Foundation, saw women on wheelchair from various walks of life showcasing their talent and abilities to the present crowd through dance, wheelchair acrobats and a fashion show. It wasn’t hard for the audience to not to be awed by the talent which was at display, it certainly did send across a message about women on wheelchair being equally abled #just like us.

It was learnt by the authorities at Viviana Mall that, women with mobility challenges often receive marginalized treatment. Taking this into account, Viviana Mall, on the eve of Women’s Day initiated its campaign #RespectWomenonWheelChair and showcased the abilities of women on wheelchair to give them a voice and a platform to bring awareness to the society about their abilities which are on par with people who are able bodied.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Rima Pradhan, Sr. Vice President Marketing said “Through ExtraordiNAARI, our only aim is to create a platform which brings about a positive change in society. This year through #RespectWomenOnWheelChair we aim to create awareness for the issues faced by people on wheelchair, especially women. It’s important that we realize that women on wheelchair have the potential to play a central role in workplaces and wider communities. It is imperative that we recognise and value the

contribution they can make to our society. However, the same can be recognized only if we collectively work towards building a community which is equal and inclusive, creating an environment which aids them to be more independent, gives equal access to their rights and encourage their self-esteem and confidence. “

The occasion was graced by Dr Ketna L Mehta, Founder and Trustee of Nina Foundation that works towards the rehabilitation of economically and socially disadvantaged people with spinal cord injuries.

The event also saw, Ms Virali Modi in attendance who is a disability rights activists and has been actively campaigning towards making railways more accessible for people on wheelchair. Dr Ketna and Ms Virali also shared their stories with the present audience and concluded the event on an inspiring note.

This year’s ExtraordiNAARI also marked the commencement of a signature campaign to support the cause of creating an equal, inclusive and respectful environment for women on wheelchair, which will be up and running over the Women’s Day weekend. Viviana Mall looks forward to more people joining this initiative and invites them to be a part of this by visiting the mall.