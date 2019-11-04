close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi air pollution

Delhi: 233 challans issued on first day of Odd-Even scheme

"There has been a high level of compliance by the people of Delhi. A total of 192 challans have been filed by the authorities till 2 pm; 170 by Delhi Traffic police; 15 by Transport department; and 7 by SDMs on the road," Sisodia told reporters at a press conference.

Delhi: 233 challans issued on first day of Odd-Even scheme

New Delhi: A total of 233 challans were issued on the first day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution, Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that people of Delhi had complied well with the scheme as only 192 challans were reported till 2 pm. "There has been a high level of compliance by the people of Delhi. A total of 192 challans have been filed by the authorities till 2 pm; 170 by Delhi Traffic police; 15 by Transport department; and 7 by SDMs on the road," Sisodia told reporters at a press conference.

Live TV

"In a city in which around 30 lakh vehicles ply every day, if only half of the vehicles - which is around 15 lakh vehicles - are plying on the roads due to the Odd-Even scheme, then 100-200 challans are negligible," he added. Sisodia also said that Delhi`s air quality has improved since Sunday.

"Today Delhi`s air is cleaner than yesterday. In the morning, PM2.5 was 562. By 4 pm, it dropped to 93. It is not just Odd-Even scheme which has helped but it is certainly one of the many factors which helped to counter pollution," he said.

Air quality in Delhi dipped to hazardous levels and a thick blanket of smog covered the national capital after Diwali.

Tags:
Delhi air pollutionAir pollutionDelhi odd-even scheme
Next
Story

Blanket ban on bursting firecrackers for winter season in Delhi due to pollution

Must Watch

PT42M26S

Deshhit; 04th November 2019