Delhi woman alleges rape by Rashtrapati Bhavan employee inside staff quarters

New Delhi: A staffer of Rashtrapati Bhavan allegedly raped a college girl on Tuesday on the pretext of marrying her.

The victim filed a complaint against the accused at North Avenue police station and claimed that the man allegedly established a physical relationship with her. Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma told news agency PTI that the police has launched an investigation into the matter and are verifying the claims made against the man.

According to the victim, she was raped by the man at the staff quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, DCP Verma denied the claims made by the woman and said that the man used to live in Kali Bari where the woman often visited him.

The accused has not been arrested by the police yet.