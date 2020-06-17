AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The AAP MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji has quarantined herself at home and is following the protocol.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished her a speedy recovery. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Kejriwal, "Corona ke khilaf ladai mein Atishi ji ka mahatwapurna yogdaan raha hai. Mujhe umeed hai ki woh jaldh se jaldh swasth ho kar ek baar phir logo ki sewa mein lag jayengi. (Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will recover soon and serve people again.)"

This comes a day after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms however he tested negative. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital due to high fever and difficulty in breathing. According to doctors, Jain's oxygen levels had dipped and was hospitalised on June 15 night.

The symptoms indicated towards coronavirus and that's why Jain's sample was taken for the COVID-19 test after he was admitted to the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Satyendar Jain had written, “Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated.”

Notably, Jain had attended several meetings in the last few days and addressed press conferences to provide update COVID-19 situation in the national capital. He had also attended the meeting called by Union Minister Amit Shah June 14 along with CM Kejriwal. Jain and Kejriwal had travelled in the latter's car together after the meeting.