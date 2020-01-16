हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manish Sisodia

Delhi assembly election: AAP leader Manish Sisodia files nomination from Patparganj seat

Sisodia, also Delhi`s Education Minister, filed his nomination papers for the February 8 assembly polls. 

Delhi assembly election: AAP leader Manish Sisodia files nomination from Patparganj seat
Image courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Patparganj constituency for contesting the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. A foot march and a bike rally was held ahead of Sisodia's filing of nomination papers.

During the rally, AAP supporters were seen chanting "Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal". Sisodia, along with his supporters, held a foot march in his constituency - Patparganj - seeking people`s blessings ahead of filing the nomination.

Sisodia, also Delhi`s Education Minister, filed his nomination papers for the February 8 assembly polls. He is contesting from the Patparganj assembly seat for the third time after winning from here in 2013 and 2015.

Accompanied by scores of party workers, Sisodia met people and sought their blessings and urged them to re-elect him. 

Live TV

Patparganj is one of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, going to polls on February 8. The Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates from here.

Sisodia said he is confident that the party will win the elections. "We won in 2015 on the basis of our 49-day government in 2013. Now, after working for five years, we are confident that we will be re-elected. We need your support," said Sisodia.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday. The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

Tags:
Manish SisodiaDelhi Assembly elections 2019DelhiAAP
Next
Story

Nirbhaya gang-rape case: Delhi L-G rejects mercy plea of convict Mukesh, forwards file to MHA

Must Watch

PT42M16S

Battle for fee hike or anti-national fight in JNU?