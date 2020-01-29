Delhi assembly election: Arvind Kejriwal made tall promises, never fulfilled them, says Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday continued his tirade against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he made tall promises to the people of Delhi but never fulfilled them. ''They (AAP) had said that they'll purify the air of Delhi. They did drama, printed advertisements, but if anyone is responsible for the level of pollution in Delhi today then it's the inactivity of the Kejriwal government. Delhi's air has poison mixed in it,'' Shah said.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party government for not doing enough to tackle the issue of rising pollution in river Yamuna, Shah said, ''They (AAP) had said that they will clean the water of river Yamuna. Kejriwal Ji, today I challenge you to take off your shirt and take a dip in river Yamuna. You will yourself realise the condition of the water of river Yamuna.''

Shah made these remarks while addressing a rally in Delhi's Najafgarh.

The Home Minister had on Tuesday trained his guns at the AAP government and said that his party MPs found Delhi government schools in a "miserable" condition during their visit and this has "exposed" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims of "revolution in education". Shah also posted a video of Delhi BJP MPs' visits to these schools.

The former BJP chief was recently invited by Kejriwal to see for himself the changes in Delhi government schools after he questioned the AAP government's claims of educational reforms in his election meetings. The BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel had on Monday visited government schools and claimed there was lack of basic infrastructure as well as the poor condition of amenities like drinking water and toilets there.

"Arvind Kejriwal Ji you invited me to see the schools run by Delhi government. Yesterday, eight Delhi BJP MPs visited different schools. The miserable condition of these schools exposes your claims of revolution in education. You will have to reply Delhi people," Shah tweeted.

Delhi BJP president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari challenged Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia to accompany him to the schools, visited by his party MPs, along with mediapersons.

Tiwari said that schools visited by BJP MPs, including one at Khajoori Khas in his constituency, put a question mark on Kejriwal government's claims.