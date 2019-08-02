Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal receives two threat mails

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received two e-mails from an anonymous e-mail ID allegedly threatening to kill him, police said on Friday.

Kejriwal`s office received the e-mails on his official e-mail ID -- the first on July 25 and another on July 30, the police said. A case has been registered and investigation taken up.

The police said both the e-mails did not have any text but "kill, kill, kill" was written on the subject line.

"We received a complaint about the threats from the Delhi government`s Home Department following which a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was filed.

"We have approached the service provider and sought details about the user of the e-mail ID in question," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy.

This is not the first instance of this happening with Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh filing a case last month, which was further accompanied by an allegation. Singh stated in his allegation that an unknown caller was using abusive words and threatening him as well as the CM.

This was followed by a case of criminal intimidation being registered at the North Avenue police station.