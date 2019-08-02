close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal receives two threat mails

The police said both the e-mails did not have any text but "kill, kill, kill" was written on the subject line.  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal receives two threat mails
File Image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received two e-mails from an anonymous e-mail ID allegedly threatening to kill him, police said on Friday.

Kejriwal`s office received the e-mails on his official e-mail ID -- the first on July 25 and another on July 30, the police said. A case has been registered and investigation taken up.

Live TV

The police said both the e-mails did not have any text but "kill, kill, kill" was written on the subject line.

"We received a complaint about the threats from the Delhi government`s Home Department following which a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was filed. 

"We have approached the service provider and sought details about the user of the e-mail ID in question," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy.

This is not the first instance of this happening with Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh filing a case last month, which was further accompanied by an allegation. Singh stated in his allegation that an unknown caller was using abusive words and threatening him as well as the CM. 

This was followed by a case of criminal intimidation being registered at the North Avenue police station.

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalDelhiAAPRajya SabhaSanjay Singh
Next
Story

Kapil Mishra, AAP MLA from Karawal Nagar, disqualified from Delhi Assembly

Must Watch

PT15M23S

UPA tried to link a particular religion with terror: Amit Shah during UAPA Bill debate in RS