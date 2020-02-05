हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Breaking
  • Election Commission bans BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from campaigning in Delhi election for 24 hours from 6 pm today
Brinda Karat

Delhi Court asks police for report on Karat's plaint

An inflammatory slogan "Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro s*** ko" was chanted at a public rally addressed by Anurag Thakur on January 27 in Delhi's Rithala area

Delhi Court asks police for report on Karat&#039;s plaint
Pic Source: ANI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the city police to submit a status report on a complaint filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat against BJP lawmakers Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for alleged inflammatory remarks.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja will consider the report to be submitted by the Delhi Police on February 11.

An inflammatory slogan "desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro s*** ko" was chanted at a public rally addressed by Anurag Thakur on January 27 in Delhi's Rithala area. Thakur allegedly had egged on his audience to respond to the slogan.

Pravesh Verma was reported as saying that mosques and graveyards had come up in over 500 government properties in the national capital, including hospitals and schools. He said that the land where these "illegal structures" have come up belongs to the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporations of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board, and many other government agencies.

Thakur and Verma were then barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for 72 hours and 96 hours respectively in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

Karat filed the complaint against the duo on charges of outraging religious feelings, intending to provoke breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

"Direct that the investigation into the FIR be monitored by issuing necessary directions to the SHO concerned to investigate the matter fairly, properly and impartially, including the arrest of the accused in accordance with the law," Karat said in her application.

The application was filed under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure which empowers a magistrate to direct the police to conduct an investigation into any matter.
 

Tags:
Brinda Karatdelhi assembly election 2020
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal ups the ante, challenges Union Home Minister Amit Shah for public debate on Delhi issues

Must Watch

PT27M10S

IndiaKaDNA Conclave 2020: 'Dirty water is being provided to nearly 75 percent households of Delhi' says Anurag Thakur