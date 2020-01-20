हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly election

Delhi election: Denied ticket, AAP's Ajmeri Gate councillor Rakesh Kumar joins Congress

On January 18, another AAP MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma had quit the party after being denied ticket for the election.

Delhi election: Denied ticket, AAP&#039;s Ajmeri Gate councillor Rakesh Kumar joins Congress

New Delhi: Upset over not being given a ticket for the upcoming Delhi assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Ajmeri Gate Councillor Rakesh Kumar on Monday (January 20) quit the party and joined Congress along with his supporters. Kumar was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra. 

On January 18, another AAP MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma had quit the party after being denied ticket for the election. He will now contest the Delhi assembly election from his Badarpur constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. 

Live TV

The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced to contest on all 70 seats in Delhi and has announced its first list of 42 candidates. 

The Aam Aadmi Party denied ticket to Narayan Dutt Sharma and instead announced Ram Singh Netaji, a former Congress leader and MLA who recently joined the party. In 2008, he had contested from Badarpur and won the seat on a BSP ticket. 

Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 12. 

Tags:
Assembly electiondelhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020AAPCongressRakesh KumarNarayan Dutt SharmaBSP
Next
Story

Delhi assembly election: 184 cases registered, 202 arrested for violation of Model Code of Conduct

Must Watch

PT2M44S

Protests erupt after AP cabinet's approval on 3 state capital formula