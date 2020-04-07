Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore for kin of healthcare staff if they die with COVID-19 while on duty

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issued an order stating that families of healthcare personnel will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore if they die after contracting the infection while on duty combatting the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The healthcare staff will include any person attending a COVID 19 patient. They are doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, sweeper or any other staff, whether a temporary or permanent employee, in government or private sector. If these people expire by contracting the disease during the discharge of his or her duty, then his or her family shall be compensated with ex gratia amount of rupees one crore, posthumously.

A statement read, "Any person attending COVID 19 patients including a doctor, nurse, para-medical staff, sweeper or any other staff, whether a temporary or permanent employee, in Government or Private Sector, if expire by contracting the disease during discharge of his/ her duty, his/ her family shall be compensated with ex gratia amount of Rupees One Crore, posthumously."

It added, "Upon receiving the recommendation from the Medical Superintendent/HOD/In-charge of the Hospital/Medical Institution, the recommendation will be processed by Health & Family Welfare Department, GNCT of Delhi and shall be put up through Minister (H&FW) for the approval of Hon'ble Chief Minister.