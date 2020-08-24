Delhi metro train services may resume from September 1, say sources

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi metro train services are likely to resume from September 1, government sources said on Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will issue special guidelines for this purpose, added the sources.

Metro services were suspended in late March to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 31 lakh people in the country so far. The services may be allowed when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown will begin.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 23 had said that the metro services in Delhi might resume on a trial basis hoping that the Centre would soon take a decision on the matter. Talking city to traders, entrepreneurs and businessmen in a 'Digital Samvad', the chief minister had said that the issue has been raised with the Centre many times and hopefully a decision will be taken soon.

"I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard," he had said.

The chief minister had also said that markets and roads in Delhi would be beautified on the lines of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project. Traders and businesspersons from different markets of the city dealing in automotive parts, construction sector, garments and textile, event management, among others, had shared their problems with and extended suggestions to the chief minister during the virtual interaction. Kejriwal had said that their suggestions were noted and would be considered for necessary action, PTI reported.

The chief minister had highlighted various steps taken by his government to revive the pandemic-hit economy of the city and said it would make some big announcements about the industry sector in the coming days.