Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrests two sharpshooters wanted in TikTok star Mohit Mor murder case

 Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested two alleged sharpshooters - Vikas and Rohit Dagar - in connection with the murder of TikTok star and gym trainer Mohit Mor.

Delhi Police arrests two sharpshooters wanted in TikTok star Mohit Mor murder case
File Image

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested two alleged sharpshooters - Vikas and Rohit Dagar - in connection with the murder of TikTok star and gym trainer Mohit Mor.

Both Vikas and Rohit are wanted in several cases of murder, robbery and extortion in Delhi and Haryana. Delhi Police had recently announced a reward of Rs 1.2 lakh on Vikas and Rs 25, 000 on Rohit.

In May 2019, the Special Cell had also apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the killing of Mohit Mor.

The 27-year old social media celebrity Mor was shot dead by three unidentified masked gunmen in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area of Delhi last year.

Mohit was gym trainer and hugely popular in his locality.

Delhi Police Mohit Mor tiktok
