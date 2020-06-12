Delhi Police ASI Sanjeev Kumar dies due to COVID-19, sixth death so far in the police force

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police ASI Sanjeev Kumar died due to coronavirus infection on Friday. With this, the death toll in the police force due to COVID-19 has risen to six.

The 53-year-old ASI was posted with SOS 2, Crime Branch of Delhi Police. He was admitted to the GTB Hospital and was on ventilator support ever since he tested positive for Coronavirus.

He died in the evening, the Delhi Police said.

A Delhi Police Sub Inspector had died due to coronavirus infection on Tuesday,

The deceased Sub-Inspector, Karmaveer Singh, was admitted to the base hospital of the Army where he died due to the deadly coronavirus infection.

Karmaveer was the driver of ACP Seelampur. His test report which came on June 2 confirmed that he was coronavirus positive. Singh was hospitalized ever since.

Delhi Police, which is trying hard to ensure implementation of lockdown rules to prevent further spread of coronavirus, is under a lot of pressure these days as more than Delhi Police 500 personnel have been found to be infected with the deadly virus.

Around 500 personnel of the force have been infected with the virus so far. A total of 200 of them have recovered, according to Delhi Police.

At least 246 Delhi Police personnel are still under treatment for COVID-19 infection at government hospitals. Till date, Delhi Police has conducted nearly 1500 COVID-19 tests for its personnel.

At least seven Station House Officers of seven police stations in Delhi were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. But, most of them soon recovered from the deadly disease.

Delhi Police claims that its constables, head constables, beat constables, ASIs, SIs and Inspectors etc have been deployed as frontline coronavirus warriors who are getting infected with the virus while discharging their duties despite all precautions.

Last month, Delhi Police decided to cut the amount being given to its Covid-19 positive personnel by 90 per cent.