Delhi Police Head Constable Dheer Singh succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Head Constable Dheer Singh died due to the deadly coronavirus infection at Lady Harding Hospital on Tuesday. Singh was posted in Delhi Police’s Police Control Room (PCR) unit. The 47-year-old Head Constable was rushed to the Lady Harding Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Earlier, a Delhi Police Inspector posted with its Special Cell died at South Delhi’s Max hospital on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection.

The deceased, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, had been admitted to Max Hospital after testing positive around 15 days ago. He developed fever and was on ventilator after complaining of breathlessness.

Yadav was given plasma therapy twice but he could not be saved. So far, nine police personnel, including three constables, three ASIs and two sub-inspectors, have lost their lives due to COVID-related complications and over 850 police personnel have tested positive.

Yadav was posted with the south-western range of special cell and received the Police Medal for gallantry this year. He was earlier posted with Crime Branch and Tughlaq Road police station. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife, who was also hospitalised after she was tested positive and two children in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

The first COVID-19 related casualty happened in the Delhi Police on May 5, when a 31-year-old Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar, posted in Northwest district, died of Covid-19 complications while he was on his way to RML Hospital.

So far, 10 personnel from the Delhi Police have succumbed to Covid-19. Over 2,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested Covid-19 positive, but more than 1,300 have recovered from the viral infection and resumed their duties so far, officials said.

A dedicated COVID-19 test centre for the police personnel is also operational at Shalimar Bagh, which can test 50 samples daily.

Six police vehicles have been designated for ferrying personnel to quarantine centres or hospitals from their homes in strict compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

A circular has been issued on how to work amid the pandemic and avoid coming in physical contact with colleagues and the public. The focus is on the use of technologies to avoid physical contacts. Most of the meetings are being done via video-conference links.