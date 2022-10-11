NewsDelhi
AJENDRA PAL GAUTAM

Delhi Police to question former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam who quit over conversion row

The Delhi Police will on Tuesday question former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced. Gautam has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others, a senior Delhi police official said. The former minister will be questioned about his presence in the event and details will be sought from him regarding what actually happened there, he said.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 07:28 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • Delhi Police will question former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam who quit over a conversion row
  • Gautam has been issued a notice to appear for questioning
  • Gautam resigned from his post amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion event

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will on Tuesday question former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced. Gautam has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others, a senior Delhi police official said. The former minister will be questioned about his presence in the event and details will be sought from him regarding what actually happened there, he said.

Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion event. The BJP had used the issue to attack AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being "anti-Hindu".

In a letter shared on Twitter, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the saffron party was doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

Gautam, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or AAP to be in trouble because of him.

