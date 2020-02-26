Delhi violence: High Court holds midnight hearing, tells police to ensure safety of people

NEW DELHI: In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the recent violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast district of Delhi.

The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities.



The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure this.



The Bench also called for a compliance report, including information about the injured and the treatment offered to them.

The death toll in Northeast Delhi violence between pro and anti CAA protestors rose to 18 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

Curfew was imposed last evening in violence-hit areas of the North-East district to bring the situation under control.

With sporadic incidents of violence being reported from the area, government sources said that the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing normalcy in the capital.

Sources also said that Doval will also brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet about the prevailing situation.

Notably, the NSA last night had visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other parts of Northeast Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities.