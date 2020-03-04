Delhi violence: Two more FIRs lodged against expelled AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

NEW DELHI: Mohd Tahir Hussain, the expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor who has been accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast Delhi, has been named in two more caeses of violence in Delhi.

According to reports, Hussain has been mentioned in two more FIRs, though not as an accused, in connection with the northeast Delhi violence that left over 40 people dead and more than 200 injured last week.

The FIRs in which Hussain has been named were registered at Dayalpur and Khajoori Khas police stations in connection with the violence in these areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi court deferred the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Hussain, who is currently absconding, in connection with an FIR lodged against him in the alleged killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

The expelled Councillor has been accused of involvement in the alleged murder of Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased`s father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, has named the expelled AAP corporater as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police had on Tuesday said that all attempts are being made to arrest Hussain as soon as possible. At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence in north-east Delhi.