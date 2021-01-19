हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dense fog, cold weather conditions prevail in Delhi-NCR, 16 trains running late due to poor visibility

The Delhi Airport, however, said that all flight operations are normal and low visibility procedures are in process.

New Delhi: Delhiites again woke up to a foggy morning with dense fog in pockets on Tuesday leading to a dip in visibility in several areas. Visibility levels were recorded at 200 meters at Safdarjung and Palam in the early hours on Tuesday. 

 

At least 16 Delhi-bound trains have been reported to be running late. 16 trains running late on 19th January, due to low visibility caused by fog, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR), said.

The air quality in the national capital remained the same as yesterday in the `Very Poor` category of the Air Quality Index, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). 

Moderate surface winds helped to disperse the air pollutants but particulate matter, the PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 270 and 185 respectively. SAFAR also predicted that the air quality is likely to marginally deteriorate later in the day and during the first half of Wednesday and the AQI will remain in the `Very Poor` category.

The lowest temperature was recorded at the Ayanagar station, which registered a minimum temperature of 5.9 degree Celsius here, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

