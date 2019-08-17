Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra to join BJP on Saturday

New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kapil Mishra will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (August 17). “I am joining BJP tomorrow at 11 a.m. Delhi stands with Modi,” he tweeted.

दिल्ली चले मोदी के साथ — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 16, 2019

Mishra, once a close aid of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly under the anti-defection law on August 2. The disqualification takes effect retrospectively from January 27, 2019. Mishra represented the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency.

During the Lok Sabha 2019 election, Mishra had campaigned for the BJP and sought votes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the BJP and AAP both were contesting for the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj later moved a petition "seeking disqualification of Mishra on grounds of defection," a Delhi Assembly order said. Kejriwal, the leader of the House, too wrote to the Assembly saying "the party has no objection to Mishra being disqualified from the membership of the Assembly".

Mishra has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly. The court will hear the matter on September 4.