DTC to operate buses for railway passengers coming to Delhi

In a bid to help the passengers coming by train and dependent on public transport in Delhi, the DTC will operate its buses from New Delhi Railway Station to the eleven districts headquarters with the terminal point being the District Magistrate (DM) office complex, said Railways Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra K Singh on Wednesday.

All precautions related to coronavirus COVID-19 will be strictly followed including social distancing, added an official statement.



To facilitate the passengers coming to Delhi, Ajmeri Gate side has been dedicated for this purpose. Those using private conveyance can take Bhavbhuti Marg/Minto Road while the passengers taking DTC buses will board at the parking area in front of Ajmeri Gate, read the statement. Those dependants on public transport had some anxious moments but with the availability of DTC buses, efforts have been made to provide seamless services to the people.

After the train services stopped during the lockdown, the Indian Railways started operating special trains meant for the general public on May 12 from New Delhi Railway Station and three trains departed for Bilaspur, Dibrugarh and Bengaluru, added the statement. May 12 from Patna, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Howrah at New Delhi Railway Station on May 13.

The Delhi Police made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the people have no inconvenience and at the same time follow the guidelines to protect from coronavirus, added the statement. For the passengers boarding trains, the dedicated corridor was made on the Paharganj side where people queued up, all wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

After thermal scanning, they boarded the trains. Sanitizer dispensers were placed at prominent places for the passengers. The police team through a public address system not only guided them but also counselled to take adequate precautions during the journey, added the statement.

Thus, Delhi Police ensured that no inconvenience is caused to the passengers and with the efforts made in close coordination with Railway Authorities the whole operation went off very well and will continue in the same way in the coming days, added the statement.