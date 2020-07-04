हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ED

ED files second chargesheet against accused for cheating government with forged medical bills

The ED has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Shiv Narayan Joshi of Rajasthan and other accused on charges of forging medical bills and submitting them with the government for claims.

New Delhi: The ED has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Shiv Narayan Joshi of Rajasthan and other accused on charges of forging medical bills and submitting them with the government for claims.

According to an ED investigation, Shiv Narayan Joshi cheated the government of Rs 2.65 crores by creating a fake bill in the name of his son's treatment. On the basis of these fake bills, Shiv Narayan transferred some amount of the money received for treatment, while the remaining money was transferred to the accounts of other accused Lokesh Paliwal and Kanhaiya Lal Kumawat.

Based on a complaint filed in Jaipur, the ED registered a case of money laundering and filed a chargesheet against the accused Shiv Narayan, Pushpa Joshi and Amit Joshi in a special PMLA court in Jaipur on March 2018. The ED also attached assets worth Rs 63.62 lakh of the accused. After filing the chargesheet, the ED had also filed a petition in the court to seize the attached property.

Now, ED has filed a second chargesheet after the completing the investigation and has recommended forfeiture of assets of about Rs 50 lakh, including LIC in the names of Shiv Narayan and wife Pushpa and the rest in the names of accused Lokesh and Kanhaiya.

