Focus on projects related to 24x7 water supply to city, CM Arvind Kejriwal to Delhi Jal Board

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board in a review meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, apprised the latter of various ongoing projects and planned future projects to provide a 24x7 water supply to the people of Delhi.

The DJB has so far laid out pipelines in 1,622 colonies out of 1,799 in the city and claimed that in the next six months the mentioned colonies will have acess to clean water supply from these pipelines. Besides this, the water pipeline will reach the remaining 113 colonies by March 2022.

“Under the water project, 580 unauthorised and authorized colonies of PPP area and Sangam Vihar have been included, out of which 517 colonies have been connected with water network. The remaining colonies will be connected by December 2021,” DJB said in a statement.

In the meeting, the Delhi Jal Board officials said that Delhi will need about 1500 MGD of water by 2031. The efforts to provide water supply pipelines in Delhi's colonies are continuing at a fast pace.

The DJB also gave a presentation on laying of sewer lines and rain-harvesting across Delhi.

CM Kejriwal said time limit for completion of the projects which are going on has been fixed and further directed the DJB to complete all the projects within the stipulated time frame.

"This has to be ensured to provide relief to people and also prevent the unnecessary expenditure of money. I will review the ongoing projects across Delhi around the 15th of every month. The DJB officials will also inform me about the monthly progress of work through presentations, including the progress of laying of sewer lines and rainwater harvesting projects,” Kejriwal said.

DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain and vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha were in attendance for the review meeting to address the issue of 24x7 water supply and water augmentation action plan.