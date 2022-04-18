हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
jahangirpuri violence

Jahangirpuri violence: No one will be spared, says Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana; Crime Branch to probe case

Delhi Police Commissioner said that the Jahangirpuri violence case will be probed from all angles.

Jahangirpuri violence: No one will be spared, says Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana; Crime Branch to probe case

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said that at least 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

 

 

"The case will be probed from all angles and we will ensure that anyone who participated in the violence, whether directly or indirectly, is brought to the book," Delhi Police Commissioner said in a media briefing.

Delhi police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

He told a press conference here that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense and appealed to people to ignore them. 

 

 

The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

He informed that the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell has been given the task to do a detailed analysis of all the digital evidence, identifying the suspects who were involved and initiating legal action against them.

However, soon after the Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana's press briefing ended, there were reports of fresh violence in the Jahangirpuri locality where a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession two days back.

There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between the two communities and some vehicles were also torched.

