New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said that at least 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

23 accused arrested till now. 9 people incl police personnel & one civilian received injuries during the incident. Analysis of CCTV footage & digital media is being done. FSL teams have visited scene of crime today:Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Jahangirpuri violence pic.twitter.com/TfZLBxGwOa — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

"The case will be probed from all angles and we will ensure that anyone who participated in the violence, whether directly or indirectly, is brought to the book," Delhi Police Commissioner said in a media briefing.

Delhi police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

He told a press conference here that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense and appealed to people to ignore them.

Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community & religion: Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Jahangirpuri violence pic.twitter.com/nIskYHaB95 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

He informed that the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell has been given the task to do a detailed analysis of all the digital evidence, identifying the suspects who were involved and initiating legal action against them.

However, soon after the Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana's press briefing ended, there were reports of fresh violence in the Jahangirpuri locality where a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession two days back.

There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between the two communities and some vehicles were also torched.

Live TV