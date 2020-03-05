Man, arrested for trying to enter Parliament with 3 bullets, set free after verification

NEW DELHI: In what initially appeared to be a case of a possible security breach, a 44-year-old man was arrested by the security personnel for attempting to make an unauthorised entry into Parliament complex while carrying three live bullets in his pocket. According to Delhi Police, the man, who was identified as Akhtar Khan, was trying to enter the Parliament House through Gate No. 8.

He was carrying three 0.32 bore cartridges in his pocket which were detected by the security personnel posted on duty.

During interrogation, the man claimed that he had forgotten to take them out before coming to the Parliament.

“One person, Akhtar Khan, was entering Parliament through Gate-8 today. He had 3 live rounds in his pocket which were detected by security personnel. He said that he had forgotten to take out the live rounds before entering. He was later handed over to the police and is currently being interrogated,” the Delhi Police said while confirming the development.

It also emerged that Akhtar Khan is the son of Shabeer Khan and hails from bordering Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The man, who was handed over to Delhi Police for further interrogation, was later set free after it was found that he was carrying a valid visitor's pass for entering the Parliament.

The man also possessed an arms licence and claimed that he had forgotten to keep the bullets at home while coming to Parliament.

After proper verification of his documents, the man was finally set free by the Delhi Police.

It may be noted that Parliament is currently in session for the remaining Budget Session.