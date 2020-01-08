Masked goons who attacked JNU identified by Delhi Police: MHA sources

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has identified some of the masked goons that attacked the Jawaharlal Nehru University students inside the campus on Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said on Wednesday.

''Some masked persons have been identified and police will soon crack the identity of the masked men seen in the videos who vandalised public and private property in Delhi`s JNU and attacked students,'' the government sources saidWednesday.

Violence broke out at the university on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and stones attacked students and teachers. They also damaged property on the campus, including hostel rooms. The violence is said to have continued for nearly two hours. The police was later called in but no one has been arrested so far.

At least two dozen students, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, sustained injuries. Two teachers also suffered injuries.

Left students groups and RSS-linked ABVP blamed each other for the violence. Delhi Police have received a total of 11 complaints from JNU; one from a professor, three from ABVP students and seven from JNUSU and other students in the JNU violence case.

Local police have forwarded the complaints to Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Delhi, Devendra Arya on Wednesday said that the situation in JNU is under control of the police and that police deployment will continue inside the University campus on the request of the varsity administration.

"The current situation in JNU is well within the control of the police. Police deployment is continuing in the JNU campus, on the request of JNU administration. There have been no untoward incidents, post the clashes that happened on January 5 in the JNU premises," Arya told reporters here.

"The cases have been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation. Some complaints have been received from the North Vasant Kunj police station which are being examined. The forensics team has also visited the university campus. An SIT has been formed," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)