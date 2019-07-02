Parking row in Delhi's Hauz Qazi sparks communal tension

NEW DELHI: A parking issue in Hauz Qazi in Chandni Chowk area of Delhi on Sunday night led to some tension between two groups of people from different communities. Police are making efforts to maintain calm in the region.

"After some altercation &scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings & bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," DCP Central Delhi tweeted.

So far two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The man accused in the case Aas Mohammad has been arrested along with another of his accomplice who is a minor.

Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan visited the area. "The incident in Lal Kuan area of Chandni Chowk is condemnable. The Delhi Police is keeping an eye on the whole situation and its first priority is to nab the culprits. No one can be allowed to disrupt social harmony. The culprits will not be spared," he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Member of Parliament from the Chandni Chowk constituency, Harsh Vardhan appealed to the people to maintain peace. "The culprits have been caught on CCTV camera. The police are taking action against them on the basis of proof," he added.

The minister added said that some anti-social elements are trying to spread rumors through social media. "The police administration is monitoring every activity. I appeal to the people of my constituency to ignore the rumors and notify the police in this regard," he tweeted.

Lal Kuan area in Hauz Qazi is one of the biggest wholesale markets in Delhi

