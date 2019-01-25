हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi rain

Rain, thunderstorm lashes Delhi-NCR, more expected on Friday

The city and its neighbourhood areas witnessed a heavy spell of rains accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday night. Few parts also witnessed hailstorm. 

Rain, thunderstorm lashes Delhi-NCR, more expected on Friday

NEW DELHI: The city and its neighbourhood areas witnessed a heavy spell of rains accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday night. Few parts also witnessed hailstorm. 

The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 19 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius, respectively, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It further predicted fog on January 26 and 27.

 

The sky turned dark late on Thursday afternoon following with the late night wet spell in the national capital. Several persons took refuge at night shelters.

In January 2019, Delhi winter rains reported the highest rainfall received in the last 10 years, said Skymet weather. So far, the city has recorded 48 mm of rains and this spell might add few millimetres. 

The maximum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, on Thursday.

Delhi rainDelhi winter rain
