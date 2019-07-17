close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Rains lash Delhi-NCR, light showers to continue till Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Delhi-NCR till Thursday, July 18.

Rains lash Delhi-NCR, light showers to continue till Thursday
IANS Photo

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning bringing the temperatures down a notch. Thunderstorm and strong wind gusts with speeds upto 70 km per hour were also witnessed across the region.

At 5.30 am, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 8.4 mm rainfall while Palam observatory saw 5.8 mm rain. 

The long-awaited monsoons finally landed in the capital city on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall till Thursday, July 18.

According to Skymet Weather, the rains will remain sketchy and not continue throughout the day. It also added the rains occurred due to the shifting of the monsoon trough southwards, which was earlier persisting over the foothills of the Himalayas.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4-degree Celcius on Tuesday, two degrees lower than usual. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24-degree celcius, three degrees below normal. A total of 29.2 mm of rainfall was received. The temperature is likely to hover around 30-degree Celcius on Wednesday.

Several people took to social media to share video snippets and photographs of rains in the region.

Tags:
Delhi rainsIMD
Next
Story

Long-delayed RTR flyover opens in Delhi, to ease traffic congestion

Must Watch

PT6M34S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of the day