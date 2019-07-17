Rains lash Delhi-NCR, light showers to continue till Thursday

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning bringing the temperatures down a notch. Thunderstorm and strong wind gusts with speeds upto 70 km per hour were also witnessed across the region.

At 5.30 am, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 8.4 mm rainfall while Palam observatory saw 5.8 mm rain.

Delhi: National capital receive heavy rainfall this morning, visuals from the area around India Gate. pic.twitter.com/OQMuSnurRS — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

The long-awaited monsoons finally landed in the capital city on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall till Thursday, July 18.

According to Skymet Weather, the rains will remain sketchy and not continue throughout the day. It also added the rains occurred due to the shifting of the monsoon trough southwards, which was earlier persisting over the foothills of the Himalayas.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4-degree Celcius on Tuesday, two degrees lower than usual. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24-degree celcius, three degrees below normal. A total of 29.2 mm of rainfall was received. The temperature is likely to hover around 30-degree Celcius on Wednesday.

Several people took to social media to share video snippets and photographs of rains in the region.