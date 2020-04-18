हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

To curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread, NDMC will now fine Rs 1000 for spitting and urinating in public places

In a bid to contain the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday issued a directive that any person who spits or urinates in public places will have to pay a heft fine of Rs 1000. It also added that there should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. 

To curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread, NDMC will now fine Rs 1000 for spitting and urinating in public places

In a bid to contain the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday issued a directive that any person who spits or urinates in public places will have to pay a heft fine of Rs 1000. It also added that there should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. 

In a statement the NDMC said, "Spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with a fine. There should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. and spitting should be strictly prohibited. There shall not be any spitting and urinating in public places. Persons responsible for any violation of the aforesaid directive shall be punished with a fine of Rs 1000."

"The aforesaid directive shall remain in force till the same are expressly withdrawn," added the statement.

CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Delhi Police files chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam for instigating violence during anti-CAA protest
