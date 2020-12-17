Two more Punjab farmers protesting against farm laws found dead near Delhi borders

Chandigarh: A 38-year-old farmer from Punjab participating in the ongoing protest against the farm laws was found dead at a protest site near the Tikri border on Thursday morning.

Jai Singh, a resident of Tungwali village in Bathinda district, and his brother had been part of the farmers' protest at the Haryana-Delhi border against the Centre's three farm laws for the last several days. Jai Singh was found dead in the morning.

The exact cause of the death could be ascertained after a post-mortem, the Bahadurgarh police said. Singh's family is suspecting that he might have died of a heart attack. His body has been sent to the Bahadurgarh civil hospital in Jhajjar district.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, one more farmer from Punjab's Sangrur also died after reportedly falling in a drain near Singhu border.

Deceased Bhim Singh, son of Ram Singh, hailed from Pir Sangrur in Punjab. He was involved in the farmers' movement from the beginning. the police have sent his body to the civil hospital in Sonipat for post-mortem.

Around 20 farmers, many of them are from Punjab, have so far died either of natural causes or in road accidents, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Shingara Singh said.

The farmers have been camping at several border points into Delhi for three weeks, demanding that the new farm laws be repealed as they claim it would benefit the corporates and end the traditional wholesale markets and the minimum support price regime.

