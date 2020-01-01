Weather alert: Delhi Police asks motorists to 'use low-beam headlights' in foggy conditions

Even as the maximum temperatures in the capital was recorded at a pleasant 20.5 degrees celsius for Wednesday, it is the fog that is giving motorists a nightmare. To keep a check on fog-related accidents, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory with precautions for vehicles plying the roads early in the morning.

On Monday, a car with 11 people on board fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida killing six, including two children. According to the police, the accident happened due to fog.

In the past week, several flights and trains have been delayed or diverted due to foggy conditions in Delhi. A situation which is not likely to improve any time soon.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic police advised vehicles to drive slow, to use low-beam headlights and to keep windows and mirrors clean.

Here's the list of Do's and Don'ts released by the traffic police:

Do's :

1. Before you drive -- and during your trip - check weather forecasts.

2. If there is a fog warning, delay your trip until it clears otherwise during fog, follow these safe-driving tips:-

- Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

- Make sure the full lighting system of your vehicle is turned on.

- Use your low-beam headlights, High beams reflect off the moisture droplets in the fog, making it harder to see.

- If you have fog lights on your vehicle, use them, in addition to your low-beams.

- Be patient, Avoid passing, changing lanes and crossing traffic.

- Use pavement marking to help guide you. Use the right edge of the road as a guide, rather than the center line.

- Increase your following distance. You will need extra distance to brake safely - Look and listen for any hazard that may be ahead.

- Reduce the distractions in your vehicle. For example, turn off your cell phones and music, since your full attention is required.

- Watch for any electronically operated warning signs.

- Keep looking ahead as far as possible.

- Keep your windows and mirrors clean. Use your defroster and wipers to maximize your vision.

- If the fog is too dense to continue, pull completely off the road and try to position your vehicle in a safe parking area. Turn on your emergency flashers, in addition to keeping on your low-beam headlights.

Don'ts:

1. Don't stop on the travelled portion of the road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision.

2. Don't speed up suddenly, even if the fog seems to be clearing. You could find yourself suddenly back in fog.

3. Don't speed up to pass a vehicle moving slowly or to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

4. Do not overdrive your headlights.

This has been the coldest December recorded in almost a century with temperatures on Monday reaching a maximum of 9.4 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was 2.6 degrees Celsius. The unprecedented cold wave is likely to continue over to the new year, IMD officials said.

Meanwhile, under the influence of warm moist easterlies, the temperature in the northern plains was reported at a maximum temperature of around 17-20 °C. Though IMD has predicted rain for the Delhi Capital Region for tomorrow (January 2) which may see a considerable drop in mercury again.