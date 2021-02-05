Who created this 'Tool-Kit' for Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa, Delhi Police to take help from Google

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is going to take Google’s help to trace the IP address of the authors who uploaded the toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protest in the national capital. According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police will write a letter to the internet search giant Google to get the IP address or the location from where the doc was made and uploaded on the social media platform.

This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on the Google Doc, ANI said quoting Delhi Police sources.

Delhi Police are going to write to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the doc was made and uploaded on social media platform. This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on the Google Doc: Police sources — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

It may be recalled that the teen Swedish climate and environmental activist had shared the toolkit on Twitter, advising people on how to show support for the farmers’ protests. Her tweet evoked a strong response from the international celebrities and activists like Rihanna, who also voiced support for the farmers’ agitation. It was reported on Thursday that the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Thunberg over her tweets on farmers’ protest.

However, the Delhi Police later clarified that it has registered an FIR against the creators of the toolkit but haven't named anybody in the FIR. On February 3, the teen activist took to micro-blogging website, Twitter, to express her concerns over farmers’ agitation and shared a post stating solidarity with the farmers.

"We haven't named anybody in the FIR, it's only against the creators of the toolkit which is a matter of investigation and Delhi Police will be investigating that case," said Special Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveer Ranjan when asked if Police has named Thunberg in the FIR.

He further said, "Sections in FIR are 124 A IPC-spreading disaffection against Government of India, it's regarding sedition, 153 A-promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds, same is 153 & 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan."

The Delhi Police said that more than 300 social media accounts, which were seen spreading malicious content on farmers’ protest, have been identified. The role of the Poetic Justice Foundation involved in a massive campaign against India`s farm laws is under the scanner.

The police registered an FIR with its Cyber Cell to investigate an "international conspiracy" to defame the country, in the garb of support of the farmers` protest.

Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Ranjan said that the FIR has been registered for "criminal conspiracy" and an attempt to "promote enmity between groups" under various sections of the IPC. He claimed that the violence on January 26 looks scripted as mentioned in a toolkit shared on social media.

Late on Thursday, Greta Thunberg took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, saying that she still supports "their peaceful protest".

Reacting to it, the Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement, saying, "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

