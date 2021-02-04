Farmers protests: Case filed against Greta Thunberg? Delhi Police clarifies, says this

Amid the ongoing farmers' protests near the borders of Delhi, the Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that it has registered an FIR against the creators of the toolkit but haven't named anybody in the FIR. Earlier, it was reported that a case has been filed against Sweden's climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg over her tweets on farmers' protests.

On February 3, the teen activist took to micro-blogging website, Twitter, to express her concerns over farmers’ agitation and shared a post stating solidarity with the farmers. "We haven't named anybody in the FIR, it's only against the creators of the toolkit which is a matter of investigation and Delhi Police will be investigating that case," said Special Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveer Ranjan when asked if Police has named Thunberg in the FIR.

He further said, "Sections in FIR are 124 A IPC-spreading disaffection against Government of India, it's regarding sedition, 153 A-promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds, same is 153 & 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan."

The police registered an FIR with its Cyber Cell to investigate an "international conspiracy" to defame the country, in the garb of support of the farmers` protest. Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Ranjan said that the FIR has been registered for "criminal conspiracy" and an attempt to "promote enmity between groups" under various sections of the IPC. He claimed that the violence on January 26 looks scripted as mentioned in a toolkit shared on social media.

However, her tweets on the farmers` protest have been cited in the case filed. Earlier, the Swedish climate activist shared a "toolkit" advising people on how to show support for the protests.

The Delhi Police said that more than 300 social media accounts, which were seen spreading malicious content on farmers protest, have been identified. The role of the Poetic Justice Foundation involved in a massive campaign against India`s farm laws is under the scanner. The toolkit called for Twitter storm and a digital strike around January 26 and the police said that the violence that took place looks scripted.

Soon after the news of the FIR came out, Thunberg on Thursday tweeted: "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest"

The Ministry of External Affairs earlier issued a statement, saying: "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."