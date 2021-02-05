BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi mocks Greta Thunberg, says India should give her child bravery award

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at young climate activist Greta Thunberg, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Thursday that the Indian government should give her "child bravery award" for uploading a document providing "proof about hatching a conspiracy to destabilise" the country.

Lending her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws, the teen activist had shared "a toolkit for those who want to help". "Here's a toolkit if you want to help," tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest. The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

"I propose Greta Thunberg for Child bravery Award which Govt of India should bestow on her as she has done a huge service by uploading the document providing proof about hatching of a conspiracy to destabilise India from 1/1/ & leading up to 26/1/2021," Lekhi wrote on Twitter.

I propose Greta Thunberg for Child bravery Award which Govt of India should bestow on her as she has done a huge service by uploading the document providing proof about hatching of a conspiracy to destabilise India from 1/1/ & leading up to 26/1/2021 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) February 4, 2021

In another tweet, the BJP MP said, "She is just a child! What I despise are the people who have proposed her name for Nobel. A child who doesn't understand sustainable farming practices, stubble burning or diversification of crops, water resource management can't even be nominated, bad for civil society & credibility."

Lekhi’s tweet came shortly after Thunberg reiterated her support to the ongoing farmers’ protests in the national capital.

The Swedish climate and environmental activist on Thursday took to the micro-blogging site Twitter saying that she still supports "their peaceful protest". Her tweet came after it emerged that the Delhi Police had registered a case against Greta. The teen activist also said that "no amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that". Greta tweeted, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that."

However, the Delhi Police later clarified that it has registered an FIR against the creators of the toolkit but haven't named anybody in the FIR. Earlier, it was reported that a case has been filed against Sweden's climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg over her tweets on farmers' protests.

