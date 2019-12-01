हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Woman raped, strangulated to death in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, accused arrested

The accused allegedly broke into the victim's house on Friday night and raped her before strangling her to death, police said.

Woman raped, strangulated to death in Delhi&#039;s Gulabi Bagh area, accused arrested
Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering a woman at her home in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area.

The accused, identified as Dharmraj (22), a resident of Kishnganj colony under Gulabi Bagh police station, allegedly broke into the victim`s house on Friday night and raped her before strangling her to death, police said.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the police found the semi-naked body of the victim lying on the floor.

During the investigation, police recovered a CCTV footage that showed the accused leaving the victim`s house. Police showed the CCTV footage to the victim`s neighbours, who identified the accused.

Police said Dharmraj has confessed to raping the woman.

The accused told police that he had strangled her to death after she spit in his face.

Tags:
DelhirapecrimeGulabi BaghDelhi rapeDelhi Police
