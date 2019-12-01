Woman raped, strangulated to death in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, accused arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering a woman at her home in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area.

The accused, identified as Dharmraj (22), a resident of Kishnganj colony under Gulabi Bagh police station, allegedly broke into the victim`s house on Friday night and raped her before strangling her to death, police said.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the police found the semi-naked body of the victim lying on the floor.

During the investigation, police recovered a CCTV footage that showed the accused leaving the victim`s house. Police showed the CCTV footage to the victim`s neighbours, who identified the accused.

Police said Dharmraj has confessed to raping the woman.

The accused told police that he had strangled her to death after she spit in his face.