Delhi Metro

DMRC to introduce free Wi-Fi connections in Delhi Metro trains

The Wi-Fi connection will be first introduced in the Airport Express Line of the metro. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will introduce free Wi-Fi connections in the trains alongwith the existing Wi-Fi connections in stations for commuters. The Wi-Fi connection will be first introduced in the Airport Express Line of the metro. 

The Orange Line is also known as the Delhi Airport Express Line and it runs from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector 21, linking Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). It was opened on February 23, 2011. 

The DMRC is likely to introduce free Wi-Fi connection inside the trains in this corridor by the end of 2019.

According to the DMRC, there will be no limit to downloading or surfing with the Wi-Fi facility. The speed ​​will be given up to 300 Mbps in every train and the download speed will be fixed according to the network load.

The Blue line and Express Line stations of the Delhi Metro already have the free Wi-Fi connections. However, there are no plans yet to introduce free Wi-Fi connections in the Pink line and Magenta line stations or metro trains.

In 2016, free Wi-Fi connections were started in the Delhi metro stations and the first such connection was introduced in the Express Line. 

Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro Wi-Fi connectionsDelhi Metro trainsDMRC
