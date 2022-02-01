Budget 2022: Hope FM Sitharaman delivers a feel-good Budget, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

New Delhi: Biocon founder and executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, on Tuesday (February 1), Budget 2022 is an event that everyone is hoping will deliver good news.

She is hoping Finance Minister to deliver a ‘feel-good’ budget. “I wish the Finance Minister will not dash our hopes!” she said, adding, “The faster we open up the economy the better it is for the economic revival.”

“Citizens want more disposable income through lower tax rates. Industry wants lower corporate tax rates to afford investment for expansion. The government wants more tax income to afford greater public sector spending and investment. Are these at cross purposes or is there a way to address all of them?” Shaw said in a tweet.

In an earlier tweet, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had said, “Hope FM gives us a booster dose of incentives to overcome the pandemic impact on our economy! We need to spur consumption to revive travel, tourism n hospitality.”

She had also pointed out that the common man needs more disposable income to combat inflation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 today (February 1) at 11 Am in the Lok Sabha. The finance minister had tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 was on Monday, January 31, in the Parliament. Also Read: Budget 2022: Taxpayers hope for a hike in tax rebate, standard deduction limits

The Economic Survey's GDP forecast of 8-8.5 per cent for the next fiscal is optimistic as it is based on several positive assumptions, PTI reported. Also Read: Economic Survey 2022: Over Rs 1,500 crore paid by DICGC to 1.2 lakh depositors of defaulting banks

