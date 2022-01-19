हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Reserve Bank of India

Digital payments record 40% annual growth at Sep-end 2021: RBI data

The newly constituted RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 304.06 during September 2021.

Digital payments record 40% annual growth at Sep-end 2021: RBI data

New Delhi: Digital payments across the country registered a growth of nearly 40 per cent in a year through September 2021, as per the RBI's latest index that measures the adoption of online transactions.

The newly constituted RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 304.06 during September 2021 as against 270.59 in March 2021 and 217.74 in September 2020.

‘The RBI-DPI Index continues to demonstrate significant growth in adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country’ the RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank had announced construction of a composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.

The RBI-DPI comprises 5 broad parameters that enable measurement of deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different periods.

These parameters are Payment Enablers (weight 25 per cent); Payment Infrastructure ‘Demand-side factors (10 per cent); Payment Infrastructure’ Supply-side factors (15 per cent); Payment Performance (45 per cent); and Consumer Centricity (5 per cent). Also Read: Aadhaar Update: UIDAI cautions against use of PVC Aadhaar from market; check how to order valid card

The index is published on a semi-annual basis from March 2021 onwards with a lag of 4 months. Also Read: Budget 2022: Salaried class expect Rs 50,000 WFH bonus; tax slab, standard deduction changes

