Aadhaar Update: UIDAI cautions against use of PVC Aadhaar from market; check how to order valid card

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has cautioned Aadhaar cardholders against the use of PVC Aadhaar card generated from open markets. The authority has pointed out that such cards are not valid and only UIDAI issued cards will be recognised as valid.

In a tweet, UIDAI said, "#AadhaarEssentials We strongly discourage the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market as they do not carry any security features. You may order Aadhaar PVC Card by paying Rs 50/-(inclusive of GST & Speed post charges). To place your order click on: eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC."

According to the UIDAI, Aadhaar Cards obtained from open market are not secure and that’s why cardholders should order the document from UIDAI by paying a fee of Rs 50, which is inclusive of GST and speed post charges.

"#OrderAadhaarPVC To order #Aadhaar PVC Card online, follow the link- myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC. The charge for this service is Rs 50, and it will be sent to you through Speed post. Aadhaar PVC Card will be dispatched in 5 working days & AWB will be shared on your mobile via SMS," UIDAI said in another tweet from its official Twitter handle.

Here’s how to order your PVC Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to My Aadhaar section and click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC card”.

Step 3: Enter 12 digital Aadhaar card number or 16 digits virtual ID or 28 digit EID.

Step 4: Verify details with OTP verification method.

Step 5: Check the preview of your Aadhar PVC card.

Step 6. Pay Rs 50 to complete the order.

