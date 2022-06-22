NewsBusinessEconomy
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

Expecting 7.5% economic growth rate this year: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government expects the Indian economy to grow by 7.5 per cent this year. 

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 06:53 PM IST
  • Modi said the value of the Indian digital economy will reach USD 1 trillion by 2025.
  • "We are supporting innovation in every sector," the prime minister said.

Trending Photos

Expecting 7.5% economic growth rate this year: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

New Delhi: The government expects the Indian economy to grow by 7.5 per cent this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. In a virtual address at the BRICS Business Forum, Modi also said the value of the Indian digital economy will reach USD 1 trillion by 2025. Highlighting the strength of the Indian economy, he said there is an opportunity to invest USD 1.5 trillion under the country's national infrastructure pipeline.

"We are expecting a 7.5-per cent growth rate this year that will make us the fastest growing major economy," Modi said in his address. (ALSO READ: Markets fall after 2-day breather amid weak global cues) 

In a "New India", transformative changes are taking place in every sector, he said, adding that a key pillar of the country's economic recovery is technology-led growth. (ALSO READ: How much it costs RBI to print Rs 10, Rs 100, Rs 500 notes? Check here) 

"We are supporting innovation in every sector," the prime minister said.

The BRICS Business Forum took place a day ahead of a virtual summit of the five-nation bloc.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

Prime Minister Narendra ModiNarendra ModiBRICS Business ForumBRICS

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA Video
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA Video
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests