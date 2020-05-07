Global Impact Modifier Market forecast to touch USD 1.5 billion by 2025, says study

The Global Impact Modifier Market is forecast to touch USD 1.5 billion by 2025 due to the increase in demand from end-user industries including construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods.

Experts, however, maintained that the demand for impact modifiers would fall by over 30% due to the fall in demand in various end-use sectors as a result of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Notably, COVID-19 outbreak has hit the construction and automotive sector significantly and it would definitely lead to a decline in the demand for impact modifiers.

The Global Impact Modifier Market is segmented based on type of impact modifier, host polymer, end-user, and region and the market can be fragmented into construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods and others on the basis of end-user segmentation. It is expected that the construction segment would continue its dominance in the Global Impact Modifier Market. It is expected that PVC and PMMA would dominate the market among all the host polymer segments. PVC and PMMA are expected to account for a cumulative market share of more than 60% of the impact modifier market by 2025.

