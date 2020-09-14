Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 14, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Gold, oil, petrol and diesel prices in India saw a decline while the rupee settled higher against the US dollar on Monday.

Gold

Gold prices declined marginally by Rs 24 to Rs 52,465 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday. The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,489 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices, however, rose by Rs 222 to Rs 69,590 per kilogram from Rs 69,368 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Rupee

The rupee pared some of its early gains and settled 5 paise higher at 73.48 (provisional) against the US dollar. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit witnessed high volatility. It opened on a strong note at 73.40 against the US dollar, pared some of its gains and finally closed at 73.48 against the American currency, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close of 73.53.

Diesel and Petrol

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed by Oil marketing companies on Monday.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in 4 metro cities.

City Name Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi 81.72 72.78 Kolkata 83.23 76.28 Mumbai 88.38 79.29 Chennai 84.72 78.12

Oil

Oil prices slipped on Monday. Brent crude was down 33 cents, or 0.8%, at $39.50 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 34 cents, or 0.9%, at $36.99 a barrel by 0955 GMT.