Govt invites ideas, suggestions on Union Budget; last day to submit your idea today

New Delhi: In order to make the Union Budget-making process participative and inclusive, the Ministry of Finance has sought inputs from citizens from all walks of life.

You can be a part of this democratic exercise by submitting your suggestions either directly in the comments box or attach a PDF document on mygov.in website.

We seek your valuable ideas to continue the tradition of the Union Budget incorporating the citizens’ aspirations. The last date for submissions on this forum is 20th June 2019.

Here's how you can give your ideas and suggestions

Log on mygov.in

Alternatively, you can click this link

After opening your account, you can log in to Participate

You must provide your name, mobile number and email id to participate in the exercise.

Remember, today is the last day to submit your ideas and suggestions

Bharat Shitole, a Mumbai based film maker had installed the Mygov app and Namo app. Through the Mygov app website he has been getting all the updates on current government policies. Shitole told Zee Media that he has made his suggestions to the Finance Ministry using this website.

Another Mumbai based chartered accountant Navlakha told Zee Media that he has also given his suggestion via this app and believes that the Finance Ministry will pay heed to his demands.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the first full-time woman finance minister, will be presenting the budget for 2019-20 on July 5. The first session of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha is being held from June 17 to July 26. The Economic Survey for 2019-20 will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day.

Sitharaman's budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

The official team is led by Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.