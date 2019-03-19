Govt warns against fake websites for KUSUM scheme registration

New Delhi: The government Monday warned against fake websites claiming to be registration portal for Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) scheme.

“It has been noticed that few websites have cropped up claiming to be registration portal for KUSUM Scheme. Such websites are potentially duping general public and misusing data captured through fake registration portal,” an official statement said.

“In this regard, MNRE hereby advises all potential beneficiaries and general public to avoid depositing any registration fee or share their data on such websites. They may contact their DISCOMs / State Renewable Energy Nodal Agencies for any information in this regard. Any suspected fraudulent website if noticed by anyone may be reported to MNRE. For Guidelines and scheme implementation procedure, official portal of the Ministry: www.mnre.gov.in may be visited,” it added.

Administrative Approval for the scheme was been issued by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on March this year.

The MNRE said that DISCOMs and State Nodal agencies shall be implementing this scheme for which the detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

The proposal on KUSUM Scheme provides for installation of grid-connected solar power plants each of Capacity up to 2 MW in the rural areas; installation of standalone off-grid solar water pumps to fulfil irrigation needs of farmers not connected to grid; and solarisation of existing grid-connected agriculture pumps to make farmers independent of grid supply and also enable them to sell surplus solar power generated to DISCOM and get extra income.